BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, off of Old Highway 6 near Cherokee Path Lane.

According to SCHP a 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Old Highway 6 when the driver ran off of the road and struck a ditch, then several small trees.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.