SCHP investigating after child injured in hit and run

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday evening hit and run that injured a child.

According to the SCHP, the hit and run occurred around 4:42 p.m. on Vessey Drive in the Spring Grove Plantation neighborhood.

SCHP believes that the car involved was a silver Chevy Camero.

Neighbors in the community have posted videos on Facebook. News 2 spoke to one neighbor that said a scream heard in the video is that of the child’s mother.

