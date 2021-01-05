SCHP investigating after child injured in hit and run

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pedestrian-hit-WCBD_167176

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday evening hit and run that injured a child.

According to the SCHP, the hit and run occurred around 4:42 p.m. on Vessey Drive in the Spring Grove Plantation neighborhood.

SCHP believes that the car involved was a silver Chevy Camero.

Neighbors in the community have posted videos on Facebook. News 2 spoke to one neighbor that said a scream heard in the video is that of the child’s mother.

News 2 is en route to the scene and is working to learn more. We will provide more updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES