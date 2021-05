BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Berkeley County early Monday morning.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the body was discovered along Royle Road just before 6:40 a.m.

SCHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was called to assist with the investigation.

An investigation is underway. Count on 2 for updates.