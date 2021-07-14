SCHP investigating after car crashes into yard in Goose Creek early Wednesday morning

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Goose Creek that happened early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Lindy Creek Rd. and Hollywood Dr. after a car supposedly crashed into the yard of a home in the area.

A tow truck arrived around 4:30 a.m. to remove the vehicles from the scene. Officials are continuing to investigate the situation.

There is no report of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!