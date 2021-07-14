SCHP investigating after car crashes into yard in Goose Creek early Wednesday morning

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Goose Creek that happened early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Lindy Creek Rd. and Hollywood Dr. after a car supposedly crashed into the yard of a home in the area.

A tow truck arrived around 4:30 a.m. to remove the vehicles from the scene. Officials are continuing to investigate the situation.

There is no report of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.