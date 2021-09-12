SCHP investigating deadly Saturday evening crash in Cordesville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday evening in the area of Cordesville that killed one and injured another.
SCHP identifies the driver as Caleb Shoemaker, 20, of Cordesville, as the driver of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.
Shoemaker was headed east on Witherbee Road where he ran off the roadway and struck two trees, according to officials.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Trident hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The passenger of the pick-up truck died on the scene.
This collision remains under investigation, and News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.
