SCHP investigating deadly Saturday evening crash in Cordesville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday evening in the area of Cordesville that killed one and injured another.

SCHP identifies the driver as Caleb Shoemaker, 20, of Cordesville, as the driver of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.

Shoemaker was headed east on Witherbee Road where he ran off the roadway and struck two trees, according to officials.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Trident hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The passenger of the pick-up truck died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation, and News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.

