BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m.

