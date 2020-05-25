SCHP investigating fatal auto vs tree collision

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to a fatal collision just after midnight on Monday.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2006 Infiniti was traveling westbound on I-26 and veered to take Exit 203 to College Park Road. The driver lost control and ran off the road, striking a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP said that the driver died at the scene. The identity of the driver has not yet been released. The collision is under investigation by SCHP.

