SCHP investigating fatal collision in Berkeley Co. that left one dead

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one person dead Tuesday night.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, the collision occurred Tuesday night at 9:05 p.m. on US 17 and Adrian Ln.

Both a 2018 moped and a 2008 Buick were traveling South on US-17 when the driver of the Buick struck the rear of the moped, according to officials. The operator of the moped was not wearing a helmet and died as a result of the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP with assistance from the MAIT team.

