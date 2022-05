BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal three-car collision in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 176 and Thirty Five Mile Road.

SCHP confirmed at least one fatality as of 4:45 p.m.

Additional details are expected to be forthcoming.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.