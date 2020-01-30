SCHP investigating fatal collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred in Berkeley County on Wednesday.

According to SCHP, a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling south on N.A.D. Road near Snake Road around 5:25 p.m.

The driver ran off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

SCHP reports that the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but still sustained fatal injuries.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating.