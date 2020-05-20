SCHP investigating fatal collision on Clements Ferry Road

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision that took place just after 3:00 p.m. on Clements Ferry Road.

According to SCHP, three units were involved in the collision: a 2016 Ford F-150, a 2012 freightliner tractor trailer, and a 2010 Honda.

The Ford and the freightliner were traveling south on Clements Ferry Road, and the Honda was traveling North. The Honda crossed the center line and side-swiped the Ford before crashing head-on into the freightliner.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the Ford and the freightliner were not injured. The driver of the Honda was entrapped, and transported to MUSC, where s/he later died.

SCHP is investigating.