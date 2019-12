BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to SCHP, the collision occurred in Berkeley County on US 17A.

The driver of a car traveling north on 17A crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. The driver of that vehicle was killed.

One other person was transported to the hospital.

The SCHP is the investigating agency.