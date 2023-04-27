BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Thursday announced that a man has been arrested after an April 14 collision that left one person dead and one injured.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 9:50 a.m. on US 176 near Lebanon Road.

SCHP said that the driver of a 2014 GMC pickup was traveling west on US 176 when he collided with an oncoming 2008 Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the pickup — identified as Patrick Montgomery (48) of Ridgeville — was not injured.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were both injured, and the passenger later died of injuries sustained during the crash.

Montgomery was charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.