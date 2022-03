BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a motorcycle was traveling east on Lebanon Road, when s/he ran off the road, struck a ditch, then struck a utility pole.

SCHP said that the driver sustained fatal injuries in the collision.