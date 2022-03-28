BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Saturday-night crash involving a motorcyclist in Berkeley County.

Troopers said the crash happened on Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was heading west on the roadway before veering off right, hitting a guardrail, and being ejected.

Crews transported the rider to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries, SCHP said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.