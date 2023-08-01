BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision involving one car and two tractor-trailers Tuesday in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on US 17A near Willow Haven Lane.

Troopers said that a 2021 tractor-trailer and a 2013 tractor-trailer were traveling south on 17A and a 2012 Dodge sedan was traveling north on 17A.

The first tractor trailer and the sedan collided, then the sedan collided with the second tractor trailer.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The driver of the sedan was killed.

The Berkeley County Coroner identified the victim as Whitney Strong (32) of Bonneau.