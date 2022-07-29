BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a fatal Friday afternoon collision involving two semi-trucks and an SUV.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive.

The three vehicles involved were a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer, a 2018 Ford SUV, and a 2013 Freightliner tractor trailer.

According to SCHP, the 2016 Freightliner and the SUV were traveling east on Highway 52. The oncoming 2013 Freightliner overturned, and part of its load struck the 2016 Freightliner. The SUV also struck the 2016 Freightliner.

The driver of the 2016 Freightliner died. A passenger in the 2016 Freightliner, the driver and a passenger of the SUV, and the driver of the 2013 Freightliner were all taken to the hospital.