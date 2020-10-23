SCHP: One dead after fatal collision in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by: Kelsie Wilkins

Posted:

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday released details of a fatal collision on Shortcut Road near SC-6.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 1999 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on SC-6, when s/he struck a tree.

We’re told the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 3:21 p.m.

The name and age of deceased is not available at this time.

