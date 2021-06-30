SCHP: One dead following auto-pedestrian collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Wednesday released details of a fatal auto-vs-pedestrian collision that occurred June 24.

According to SCHP, a 71-year-old man was driving a Kia SUV southbound on Highway 17 alternate near Sunview Avenue. Around 9:05 p.m., he struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Trident hospital, but later died.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the Kia were injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

SCHP is investigating.

