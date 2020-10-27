SCHP: One dead following auto-vs-pedestrian collision

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Monday responded to an auto-vs-pedestrian collision on Red Bank Road.

According to SCHP, the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Redbank Road near Fanwood Road around 3:00 p.m.

The driver struck a pedestrian, who was crossing Red Bank Road.

SCHP says that the pedestrian was taken to trident medical center, and later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Nissan was unharmed.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.