BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on SC 402 near 3 Mile Road.

The driver was traveling eastbound and ran off the road, striking a tree

The driver was wearing a seat-belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.