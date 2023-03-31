RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a fatal collision on I-26W near Ridgeville.

According to SCHP, the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 188 mile marker.

SCHP said that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on I-26, ran off of the road, overcorrected, then returned to the road and struck a 2013 Honda Accord.

Both cars ran off of the road and struck the median.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and later died.

C&B Fire Department responded with a helicopter and the road was closed as crews worked the scene.

