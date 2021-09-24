SCHP: One dead, one charged in felony dui after hit and run in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one man has been arrested after a fatal hit and run accident two miles north of Cross, SC Thursday night.

According to Troopers, Chad Weiss, 37, is charged with felony driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with death.

Officials say Weiss was traveling south on SC-45 Thursday night approximately 8:00 p.m. when he struck a four-wheeler with his 2004 Ford F-150. The driver of the four-wheeler was pronounced dead on the scene, said Troopers.

Weiss fled the scene of the accident and was later arrested and charged after being identified, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell says Weiss was taken to Trident Medical Center to be cleared and then transported to Berkeley County Detention Center.

Weiss is being held until his bond hearing Friday.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the SCHP MAIT team.