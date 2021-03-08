SCHP: One dead, one injured following six-car collision on I-26W

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details on a Monday morning fatal multi-vehicle collision that stopped traffic on I-26 for hours.

According to SCHP, six vehicles were involved. All six were traveling west on I-26 near the 188 mile marker around 11:55 a.m.

The collision began when a 2018 Chevy freightliner rear-ended a 2020 Chevy Malibu.

The Malibu then hit a 2020 Ford van and a 2013 Peterbilt.

The freightliner hit a 2019 Nissan Altima, which caused the Altima to hit a 2020 Ford Ranger.

The Ranger skidded off of the road and overturned.

The driver of the Malibu died and the driver of the Ranger was taken to Trident Medical Center.

No other parties involved were injured. All parties were wearing seatbelts.