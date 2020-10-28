SCHP: One killed after RV overturns on I-26

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a fatal one vehicle collision that happened Tuesday just before 6:00 p.m.

According to SCHP, the driver of an RV motorhome was traveling east on I-26 near mile marker 187.

The driver veered off of the road and struck the median, and the RV overturned.

One passenger in the RV died, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear whether either occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

