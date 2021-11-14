SCHP: One killed after auto vs. pedestrian crash Saturday evening in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the accident happened at 7:35 P.M., where a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Red Bank Road near Mercury Road and hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s name has not yet been released. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office can be contacted for further information as it becomes available.

An investigation by SCHP is in progress. Count on 2 for updates.

