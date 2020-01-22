Live Now
SCHP: One person dead after collision involving dump truck in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details regarding a fatal collision that occurred in Berkeley County at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to SCHP, a dump truck was traveling east on U.S. 176 and a 2017 Ford Escape was traveling west on U.S. 176.

The Ford attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Volvo Car Drive and the two vehicles collided.

The dump truck ran off the side of the road and overturned. The driver was the sole occupant of the dump truck and was wearing his seatbelt. He sustained no injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the collision.

SCHP is investigating.

