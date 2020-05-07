SCHP: Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic on College Park Road

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on College Park Road at I-26.

SCHP says that eastbound traffic towards US 78 is down to one lane, but westbound lanes are open. I-26 traffic is not impacted.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no injuries were reported.

