Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

SCHP: Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic on College Park Road

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Cpl. Matt Southern, SC Highway Patrol

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on College Park Road at I-26.

SCHP says that eastbound traffic towards US 78 is down to one lane, but westbound lanes are open. I-26 traffic is not impacted.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no injuries were reported.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES