BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active.

SCHP said that there were injuries, but did not elaborate further.

News 2 crews on scene said that what appeared to be a charter bus was heavily damaged in the collision.

