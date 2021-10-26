SCHP seeking info on Oct 23 Berkeley County hit and run

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking for the public’s help in solving a Berkeley County hit-and-run case that left two people injured.

According to SCHP, two people were walking along College Park Road near the Blue Lizard Bar when they were hit around 11:46 p.m. on October 23.

The driver left the scene and fled east towards I-26.

SCHP believes that the car involved in the collision was a 2007-2021 Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner SUV of an unknown color. It will likely have damage to the front and right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP.