BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County.

Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive.

The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. Stephens.

They are now asking for anyone who may have information about the crash, or know who may be involved, to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol by calling 843-953-6010.

Additional details about the crash are limited.