SCHP: SUV collides with Stratford High School bus, no students injured

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Stratford High School bus was involved in a crash with an SUV early Thursday morning.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 8:20 a.m. on College Park Road and Berkeley Farms Road.

The bus, which as carrying 23 students, was traveling on College Park Rd. heading towards the school when it collided with a Toyota SUV, traveling in the opposite direction.

Southern said the SUV was attempting to make a left turn in front of the bus.

The bus then ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

Thankfully, no students were injured and were loaded onto another bus and transported to the school.

There is no word on injuries to the people inside the SUV or if any charges are pending.