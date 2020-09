BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that two people have died as the result of a two-vehicle collision on US 17A near Jamestown.

The collision occurred at 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

According to SCHP, a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2007 HOnda Accord traveling in the opposite direction.

Neither driver has been identified.

A passenger from the Chevrolet pickup was transported to the hospital as well.