SCHP: Two deputies injured after multi-vehicle collision on I-26 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an overnight multi-vehicle collision that temporarily shut down part of I-26.
According to SCHP, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy was assisting SCHP with a previous collision on I-26 at College Park road around 1:10 a.m.
Two law enforcement utility vehicles were parked when a third vehicle traveling east struck both vehicles.
Two deputies were transported to the hospital.
The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the incident.
