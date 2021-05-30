SCHP: Two deputies injured after multi-vehicle collision on I-26 in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an overnight multi-vehicle collision that temporarily shut down part of I-26.

According to SCHP, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy was assisting SCHP with a previous collision on I-26 at College Park road around 1:10 a.m.

Two law enforcement utility vehicles were parked when a third vehicle traveling east struck both vehicles.

Two deputies were transported to the hospital.

The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

