BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed Friday following a head-on collision in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A near Gumville Road.

SCHP said that the driver of a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on 17A, while the driver of a 2003 Toyota pickup was traveling in the opposite direction. The two cars collided.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Trident Medical Center.

Both the driver and passenger of the Toyota were killed in the crash.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.