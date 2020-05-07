Search for missing juvenile swimmer in the Cooper River resumes Thursday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The search for a missing swimmer in the Cooper River will resume early Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the department received a call about three juveniles, all under the age of 18, jumping off the train trestle near Strawberry Chapel Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were able to locate and rescue two of the swimmers, but a third juvenile remains missing.

Search efforts were suspended around 8:30 p.m. and were expected to resume Thursday morning.

There is no word on the identity of these swimmers. Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department were a part of the initial search.

