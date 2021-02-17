Search for suspicious person prompted temporary lockdown at Hanahan Elementary

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Elementary School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Wednesday while authorities conducted a nearby search.

The North Charleston Police Department alerted Hanahan law enforcement officials that they were conducting a search for a suspicious person near Trident Technical College and Mabeline Road.

As a precaution, Hanahan Police say the school was placed on administrative lockdown. The agency said it had multiple officers at the school to assist with afternoon dismissal while the search was being conducted nearby.

The subject was located in North Charleston and the lockdown was lifted.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the individual was later released.