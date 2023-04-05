BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested following an investigation into a man that was found dead in February.

Daquan Ty-Keem Jawan Gleason, 22, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a citizen called to report a body found on the side of Highway 52 near the Williamsburg County line on Feb. 9.

An incident report states that the caller was driving home from FedEx when he saw the body and called 911.

Deputies responded and found the man dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Juan Milford, Jr. by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

20-year-old Jermayne Jequan Wigfall is also charged with murder in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.