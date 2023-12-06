GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Sedgefield Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning after smoke was observed in the building.

For student safety, and because of the low temperatures outside, students and staff were taken by bus to the Goose Creek High School auditorium where they will be served lunch and kept warm.

Officials with the Berkeley County School District said fire crews are actively surveying the school and searching for a source of the smoke.

“We are awaiting further direction from fire officials to return to the building and resume operations; however, if you choose to sign your child out, you will need to go to Goose Creek High at this time as no students are being released from the Sedgefield Middle campus during the transition to Goose Creek High,” said Katie Tanner, chief communications officer for the Berkeley County School District.

