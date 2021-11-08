See what’s new: Cypress Gardens is now fully reopened after sustaining damage from historic flooding in 2015

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Cypress Gardens has fully reopened to the public after sustaining damage from the thousand-year flood in 2015.

The ‘Heritage Room’ at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County was one of the final exhibits to open after the entire park was forced to shut down for several years because of damage it received from the massive flooding.

The park officially reopened to guests in 2019. Slowly, but surely, all the buildings at the park have been renovated, rebuilt, and reopened.

“Cypress Gardens- you can come out and take our flat bottom boat out yourself and ride around and see where all the movies were filmed,” said Heather McDowell, director of Berkeley County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “We have four and a half miles of walking trails, picnic shelter, we have an aquarium, butterfly house, we also have a gator exhibit, now the heritage room.”

The exhibit is brand new and a little different than before.

“Before the flood, it was just about the history of Cypress Gardens but we’re changing it now to a multi-purpose room and also the history of Berkeley County, not just Cypress Gardens,” said McDowell.

Artifacts that were dug up during the building of what is now the nearby DuPont plant are on display in glass cases.

Videos about Berkeley County history will play in the Heritage Room, and events or receptions will be able to be held in the building.

McDowell said the number of people visiting since reopening has been incredible.

“More people coming out and enjoying the park. Before the flood there was about 50,000 that came out and now since we reopened, we’ve had 95,000,” she said. “We’re able to keep up with the numbers now- we’ve had people come from all over the place now that we have the point-of-sale system I’m able to see: they come from China, Australia just absolutely everywhere.”

Cypress Gardens is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.