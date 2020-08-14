Sen. Graham to tour Berkeley County steel mill, meet with leadership on Friday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will make another stop in the Lowcountry on Friday.

Sen. Graham will tour the Nucor Steel mill in Berkeley County and meet with company leadership.

He also held a campaign event Thursday night in the Charleston area where he honored law enforcement while raising money for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund.

During that event, Sen. Graham addressed concerns about the postal service and absentee voting.

“The idea of mailing everyone living and dead a ballot, and hoping it gets to the right house, and there won’t be any cheating, is ridiculous, my neighbors shirt came to my house today and my two bills went to his house,” he said.

County records revealed Sen. Graham has voted by mail four times since 2004.