HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A sentencing hearing that was previously rescheduled for a Hanahan couple who pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is set to move forward on Tuesday.

The hearing for John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger was initially scheduled for April 21st and then moved to May 3rd, will now happen on July 12th, according to court records.

The couple was arrested in June after the Federal Bureau of Investigations received multiple tips from people who reported their involvement in the Capitol riot.

Witnesses sent screenshots of social media posts made by the couple, both planning and reflecting on the trip.

One person said that the couple was caught on video entering the Capitol saying “This is war! We’re storming the Capitol!” A second person said that Stacie posted about storming the Capitol in a Facebook group.

Surveillance footage appeared to show the couple inside the Capitol, which was supported by cell phone geolocation data. Ultimately, they pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

