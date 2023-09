BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s meow or never! An officer with the North Charleston Police Department acted quickly to help a local shelter in need.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Sgt. Kornahrens recently transported 64 kittens from the Berkeley County Animal Shelter to the MSPCA in Salem, Massachusettes.

Photo provided by North Charleston Police Department

Photo provided by North Charleston Police Department

Photo provided by North Charleston Police Department

Photo provided by North Charleston Police Department

The transport followed overcrowding at the Berkeley County Animal Shelter.

MSPCA believes the kittens will be adopted in no time.