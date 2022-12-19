HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger on Saturday night.
According to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue, crews were called to Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 in reference to a vehicle accident.
Officials report that crews arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage and several people with injuries.
Fire officials said four suffered serious injuries and three suffered minor injuries, but none appeared to be life-threatening.
The scene was cleared at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to the Cainhoy Fire Department.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.