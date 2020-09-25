Several arrested after community tips lead to drug bust in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were arrested in Berkeley County after the sheriff’s office received numerous citizen complaints regarding drug activity.

Authorities began investigating a home on Ranger Drive and Rose Garden in the Cross area of Berkeley County over the summer and recently activated search warrants for both homes.

Deputies recovered numerous drugs, money, and two vehicles at the home on Rose Garden, including approximately 645 gross grams of cocaine, nearly 45 gross grams of marijuana, 23 dosage units of a schedule II narcotic, $54,253 in US currency, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD, and 2008 Ford Edge Limited AWD.

46-year-old Charisse Davis was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics.

During the search of the home on Ranger Drive, deputies recovered approximately 593 gross grams of marijuana, 33 dosage units of a schedule IV narcotic, nearly $9,000 in U.S. currency, and several illegal gambling machines.

Anthony McCray, 34, was arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics.

Deputies also arrested 45-year-old Keith Washington, 24-year-old Taylor Legette, and 24-year-old Taylor Rudd after completing the narcotics investigation.

“We encourage our citizens to always speak up if they see something that does not seem right,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “The outcome of these cases are successful because of tips we received from our community. There’s no bond stronger than citizens taking back their community and the Sheriff’s Office. We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they may be seeing in their neighborhood and allow us to investigate.”