Several displaced after fire damages several apartments in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous families are being assisted by the Red Cross Wednesday night after being displaced by a large apartment fire in Goose Creek.

It was quite a fire when crews arrived after calls began coming in at 10:15 a.m.

Fire Chief Robert Maibach with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department said this was one of the largest fires they have responded to in Goose Creek this year.

“I stopped at my daughter’s apartment – which is building N – I was supposed to be there for a few minutes and then I noticed fire trucks,” said Melanie Turner who helped distribute water.

Several fire agencies assisted the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department including the Goose Creek Fire Department, Hanahan, Joint Base Charleston, C&B, Caromi, Pine Ridge and North Charleston Fire Departments.

70 firefighters were fighting it together. Within about an hour, it was contained.

Melanie wanted to help in some way.

“I’m seeing firefighters on the ground and everyone standing and looking around- so I said ‘guys do you have bottled water? Please go get some bottles of water for these people,’” she said.

She began to deliver waters to the firefighters.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured. One firefighter did have to be checked out for a heat-related issue, but he was cleared by EMS.

“You hear stories all the time and firefighters going to the hospital for heat exhaustion or whatever it’s not gonna happen on my watch just wanna make sure they were ok.”

At this point, fire officials say they do not know exactly what caused the fire and that it is still under investigation.