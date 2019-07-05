Severe damage from thunderstorm wasn’t a tornado, says National Weather Service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 400 Block of Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, S.C. saw some pretty serious destruction over the 4th of July holiday.

Many people thought the damage to power lines, trees, and buildings was caused by a tornado. You can see the damage in the drone video below.

According to the National Weather Service, the extreme winds were actually not caused by a tornado. Steven Taylor is their Senior Forecaster. He explained that the destruction was actually caused by whats called a “wet micro-burst.”

“Many people mistake micro-bursts as tornadoes because of the extent of the damage” says Taylor.

While he and his team are still examining the data from the storm, he predicts that the storm had winds over 60 miles per hour.

To put that in perspective, there are some tornadoes that only reach 40 miles per hour.

These “wet micro-bursts” are not uncommon in the summer time. Taylor says that the most important thing for residents to do is listen to instructions and alerts from the National Weather Service and follow them closely.