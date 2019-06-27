Sheriff: 4 suspects apprehended in pillowcase robberies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests in connection to dozens of burglaries across five Counties.

Authorities stated that the burglaries were in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Williamsburg and Orangeburg Counties. Deputies are searching for one more suspect in connection to the case called, “Pillowcase Bandits.”

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the deputies have arrested the following suspects and are still searching for 35-year-old Eric J. Youngblood.

The following suspects have been charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny:

• John Paul Thompson, 46-years-old

• John W. Walling, 27-years-old, in custody in Virginia

• Brandon Roberts, 24-years-old

• Daniel L. Quarles, 31-years-old

Detectives began investigating the case in early March 2019, after a pattern of burglaries started in communities around the County. In each case, the suspects would enter the rear of a home, steal a pillowcase from inside the home and use it to conceal stolen items, authorities added.

The news release stated that the burglars would steal televisions, guns, jewelry, tools, lawn equipment and more. More than $37,000 worth of items were recovered in these burglaries.

Berkeley County saw ten homes burglarized in the same manner, across the Lebanon, Sandridge, New Hope and Cross communities.

Detectives worked around-the-clock with neighboring agencies to locate a storage warehouse in North Charleston with thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property. The suspects were taking the items, pawning and selling them to various flea markets around the State.

If citizens believe they have been impacted by the recent burglaries and are missing a stolen property, they’re asked to call Lieutenant Geno Alteri at 843-719-4836.

“The Pillowcase Bandits targeted the wrong communities. They roamed our Counties, stealing our citizens’ hard-earned property. This was burglary syndication that was stopped through great detective work and collaborative efforts across law enforcement agencies. I hope the affected communities feel relieved knowing the suspects have been arrested.”

-Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis