MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Duane Lewis has co-written a new book, ‘Lawmen And Lawlessness: Corruption and Murder Historic Cases,’ which features cases that have happened in Berkeley County.

“Me and my co-author Danny Crooks started doing research about four and a half years ago. We were working with the Berkeley Museum at the time; I was interested in my predecessors that were in the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Lewis.

He found several cool stories of the past which needed to be told. The book covers the era from 1882 to 1970.

“Berkeley County was one of the biggest producers of moonshine back in the 20s and 30s – on the whole East Coast,” he explained. “Al Capone came to Berkeley County and did business with local folks, and he had his shipments right here on Main Street by the depot on the trains that we’re going to Chicago.”

Moncks Corner has several interesting stories in the book, including a shootout among bootleggers, at the railroad crossing.

“As the cars were traveling down Main, the train came by and stopped them. So, they got out of the vehicles here at the two factions- began shooting each other right here on Main Street in broad daylight, and several people were injured. A couple of people were killed.”

The book includes a photo of Main Street which was taken just minutes after the shootout. One man was found dead under the train depot, another was dead across the street.

“We talk about the Santee Cooper project in the 30s and 40s. Then you see the military showing up in the late 50s and 60s and how it changed Berkeley County and crime.”

Sheriff Lewis said he worked on the book after work for years.

“I just hope people enjoy it and take it for what it’s worth. It’s not meant to embarrass anybody or harm anybody’s name, but it is the truth,” he said.

Sheriff Lewis said the book can be purchased on Amazon or anywhere you purchase books.