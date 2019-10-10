Sheriff: Man faces multiple charges after trespassing in Summerville area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Wilsons Creek Drive in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

The call was in reference to trespassing while deputies made contact with suspects in question, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. They were later identified as 38-year-old James Edward Rose, Jr. and another suspect.

Rose was seated on a Suzuki motorcycle with no license plate, deputies stated. According to officials, deputies attempted to verify the VIN and registration information for the motorcycle, Rose attempted to leave the scene.

Deputies informed Rose he was not free to leave, but Rose continued to walk away.

As Deputies attempted to detain Rose, he began to physically resist and reach toward his waistband. Deputies were able to subdue Rose and in the process, they recovered a loaded H&R .22 revolver from his waistband.

Deputies conducted a search of Rose’s person and were able to locate a clear baggie containing a powdered crystal substance which field-tested presumptive for Methamphetamine.

Rose was arrested and transported to Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Unlawful Carry of a Handgun and Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon.